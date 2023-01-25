Tom Cruise is spotted in London after his film earned 6 Academy Award nominations

Tom Cruise is back in London, where he spends a significant amount of his time. The actor and producer was photographed arriving in the city on his personal helicopter, following “Top Gun: Maverick’s” impressive six Academy Award nominations.

Cruise was wearing jeans and a puffy jacket as he waved hello to the cameras. His hair was longer than usual and he was carrying a backpack as he got inside a car.

This marks the first time Cruise has been spotted after the Academy Awards announced that his film “Top Gun: Maverick”, was nominated for six important awards. While Cruise wasn’t nominated for best actor, he is one of the film’s producers, and was nominated for best picture. “Top Gun: Maverick” also earned nominations for best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best sound, and best film editing.

Tom Cruise reprises his role of Pete Mitchell in the new film, having previously played him in 1986. While his acting work in the film isn’t the type that is usually recognized by the Academy, many film critics and actors wanted him to be nominated due to his commitment to the film’s stunts and the work that he did to make sure the film looked as singular as possible.