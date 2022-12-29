Sofia Vergara shares a stunning photo in a black bikini

Sofia Vergara is looking better than ever. She shared a glimpse of her holiday plans, including a photo of herself in a black bikini that wowed her friends and followers.

Vergara is spending the holidays with her family, with all of them enjoying their time on the beach. One of the photos that have been more liked by her followers shows her looking stunning in a black bikini. She captioned it in Spanish, writing, “Beach, wind and sea,” while tacking on some fish and heart emojis. The post also features a photo of her husband Joe Manganiello, as he waves to the camera and a video of the breeze blowing through the palm trees. “Sofia!!!! I would love to look like you for a day. Or joe. But mostly you. Love you both!” wrote Justin Mikita. “You look insane,” wrote Lorraine Schwartz, adding some fire emojis.

Over the past couple of weeks, Vergara has shared plenty of photos of her holiday celebrations, which also include her husband’s birthday, which is celebrated on December 28th. Vergara shared a photo of him on the beach, captioning it, “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor. It’s going to be an amazing 2023 for you.” Manganiello is celebrating his 46th birthday.