Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter shares that her mom doesn’t wear underwear

Jenna Bush Hager had a special guest on the “Today” show. Her daughter, Mila Laura, made an apperance on the show this Tuesday for a live appearance, sharing some ‘truth bombs’ on her mom. She talked about their plans to adopt a cat, and that, apparently, her mother sometimes doesn’t wear underwear.

Mila had fun while visiting her mother on set, speaking with both Hager and Hoda Kobt about their family life and their plans to adopt a cat. In the conversation, Kobt talked about one of the things she loved most about Hager, prompting a funny response from Mila.

"You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath," said Kobt.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" said Mila. "You changed your pajamas!" she said to her mom. “Thank you, Mila,” said Hager, embarassed. “Thank you so much.”

Then, when sharing stories about her mom, Mila took a chance to share a fun fact. "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!" she said, prompting Hager to quickly end the conversation. "OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" she said.

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids with her husband, Henry Hager. They share Mila, Poppy Louise, and Henry, with Mila being the oldest.

Interestingly, in a previous episode, Kobt and Hager also talked about underwear. According to Kobt, the pair has shared dressing rooms before, and Hager tends to avoid wearing underwear. “I just had a little shock with it,” said Kobt with a laugh. “ It makes a more pretty silhouette!” said Hager, which, we have to agree with. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”