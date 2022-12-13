Kim Kardashian poses beachside in see-through white bikini in new photo shoot

Kim Kardashian is beach ready! The reality star took a moment to relax, soaking up the sun in a tiny white bikini top and bottom and sharing the moment with her fans and followers on social media.

The 42-year-old businesswoman was seen enjoying the warm weather and the clear water, posing beachside wearing her see-through bikini. “Life tip- do you,” she wrote on Instagram, with fans immediately commenting about her iconic line in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ when she lost one of her $75.000 diamond earrings.

“Kim there’s people dying,” one person wrote, referencing the family vacation in Bora Bora documented on the reality show. While someone else commented, “Amazing life tip,” adding “life-changing.”

The beach photos seem to have been taken earlier this month, as she recently changed her platinum blonde for a dark honey blond color, with the help of her friends, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic.

Kim was recently spotted celebrating Lauren Sanchez’ birthday, posing with the Bezos Earth Fund vice chair, and being joined by her mom Kris Jenner, and some of Lauren’s closest friends. Sanchez looked happy surrounded by her loved ones and blowing out the candles for a custom-made cake that read “Hottest 25th birthday. We all love you!!”

The reality star also settled her divorce from Kanye West earlier this month. The former It couple finalized their legal arrangements, including child custody and property-related issues, as it was reported by TMZ.

The new documents indicate that the reality star and the rapper will be having joint custody to their 4 children, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.