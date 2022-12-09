The man that could be the future son-in-law of ‘El Puma’, was born in Toms River, New Jersey, and is 47 years old. They share the same passion for acting, and he has had success as a working actor with roles like Brian Eller in True Blood, and Owen Eldridge in The Hurt Locker. He also worked alongside Denzel Washington in the 2012 film, The Flight. In 2014 he joined the cast of Chicago PD, where he police officer Sean Roman. After turning down a 7 year contract, he left the show at the end of the third season to pursue different acting opportunities. He went on to star in The Alienist, Briarpatch, and Big Sky.