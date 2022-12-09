Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As the daughter of celebrities, Génesis Rodríguez was destined for the spotlight. The youngest of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, 79, and former Cuban model Carolina Pérez, 54, has made a name for herself in the acting world, and her personal life seems to also be flourishing. Last week she made her first red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles Premiere of “1923” with her boyfriend, Brian Geraghty. Check out the photos and learn more about their relationship below.
