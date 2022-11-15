Ben then married Jennifer Lopez, whohas only positive things to say about Jennifer Garner. In an interview with Vogue, Lopez talked about Garner’s parenting skills.

Lopez said she is “an amazing co-parent.” She also praised her relationship with Affleck and how positive it was on their children. They “work really well together,” she said.

Lopez shares that while handling teens is tough, uniting their families had been succesful. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”