Doja Cat asks for Elon Musk’s help after changing her Twitter name

Doja Cat had an unintentionally hilarious Twitter exchange with Elon Musk.

To welcome Christmas, Doja changed her username on October 31. It appears like the change was made permanent once Musk took over as the new head of the social media app, with Doja turning to him directly for some help.

“I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help I’ve made a mistake,” Doja tweeted earlier today. It was her first in a string hilarious of tweets. ”Why can’t I change my name on here,“ she wrote. ”How do I change it also f**k you Elon“

Two weeks ago, Elon Musk finalized the purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. The start of his tenure has been rocky, with Musk announcing layoffs and plans that will shift the future of the app, among them Twitter Blue, a service that provides verification for users for a price of $7.99. Users that were already verified, like Doja Cat, appear to be unable to change their usernames due to some glitch.

Musk promptly addressed Doja’s concern, replying, “Working on it!”

A New York Times report claims that Twitter’s future is “dire” per Musk himself. The publication claims to have seen these emails from Musk, addressing the company and its future. “Sorry that this is my first email to the company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message,” wrote Musk. “The economic picture ahead is dire.” He then proceeded to share to the entire staff that remote work was no longer an option and that everyone must be in office, full time.