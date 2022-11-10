Lupita Nyong’o dances merengue with Tenoch Huerta and lip-syncs to Juan Gabriel in Mexico: WATCH

Lupita Nyong’o is having the time of her life! The Kenyan-Mexican actress is currently promoting her new film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and she is celebrating her arrival in Mexico giving her Latino fans everything they want.

The Hollywood star posted a video lip-synching to Juan Gabriel’s hit song ‘Me Gusta Estar Contigo,’ while getting ready, showing her beautiful makeup and singing along to the lyrics in her hotel bathroom.

Lupita Nyong'o lip-synching Juan Gabriel ❤️ 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XGzrMPfvmC — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) November 9, 2022

“¡¡México!! ¡Estoy aquí! ¡Una canción para ti!” Lupita wrote, indicating that she arrived in the Latin American country and dedicating the song to all her fans in Mexico. “My grandma used to sing this to me when I was a kid. I miss her everyday, thank you for highlighting this song,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Just when you thought you could not love her more…… She is fluent in Spanish.”

And while many users forgot that Lupita is Mexican and speaks Spanish, other online embraced her even more. “Lindísimo detalle, esta es tu casa hoy y siempre,” one person added.

Lupita Nyong’o & Tenoch Huerta at the #WakandaForever premiere in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/cMQnvnq1Fg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2022

Later that day Lupita was spotted having more fun in Mexico, going viral for showing her dancing skills with her co-star Tenoch Huerta at the premiere of ‘Wakanda: Por Siempre.’ The two stars can be seen dancing together to ‘Suavemente,’ showing off their merengue moves to the audience at the event.

“Tenoch and Lupita dancing to suavemente this is peak Latinidad,” one person wrote on Twitter, while someone commented, “I want to thank Marvel for giving us Tenoch and Lupita dancing to Suavemente.”