Elsa Pataky shows off Spanish look in Melbourne

Elsa Pataky was one of the most fashionable guests at the Victoria Derby.

The Derby is one of the biggest derbies in the sport, and is hosted in Australia. Pataky looked stunning dressed in all black and sporting a hat that took inspiration from her hometown of Spain.

©GettyImages



Pataky wore Dior for the big day

Pataky wore an all black ensemble made out of a long skirt and a corset. Tying the whole look together was her hat, which has been spotted in different fashion shows and has a strong influence from Sevilla.

The hats have been spotted on different influencers this year and are made by Dior. They’ve received great acclaim due to their artisanal look and quality, and ability to provide an edge to any outfit.

©GettyImages



A closer look at her hat

Pataky has been a lifelong fan of horses, attending various horse race events and even owns a few of these animals. “When we were in lockdown, I could still ride, so it was [all about] my family, my husband and my horses,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia. “It’s such a passion, kind of like meditation for me. I think it’s important for your mind to have something you enjoy - a hobby that’s just for you and your time.”

Pataky appears to have passed down her passion to her daughter, India, who’s also a lover of horses and has participated in different horse competitions.