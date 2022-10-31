Julia Roberts details the reason Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife paid the hospital bill for her birth

Julia Roberts is sharing a very interesting fact about her birthday. The 55-year-old actress previously talked about an important moment that took place on October 28, 1967.

And while this fact was not a secret, it did become viral over the weekend when online users started writing about her relationship with Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King.

“Martin Luther King Jr. paying for her birth is still a little known fact that sends me,” the user wrote, while a different person shared a clip from the actress sharing the story, during an interview with journalist Gayle King.

“My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers’ Workshop,” the Hollywood star said in the interview. “And one day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids.”

That’s how the friendship between Julia’s mother, Betty Lou Roberts, and Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King, began. “They helped us out of a jam,” the actress said, referring to how the famous family paid for her birth at the time.