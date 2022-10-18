The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Annual Gala - Arrivals
CELEBRITY COUPLES

Iman gets emotional taking about David Bowie: ‘If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband’

By Daniel Neira -Miami

There is no doubt that David Bowie and Iman were one of the most iconic couples in entertainment. The music legend and the supermodel married in 1992 and continued to have an incredible romance throughout their relationship, sharing one daughter together, 22-year-old Alexandria Zahra Jones.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM Today Show Radio special, the Somali fashion model said that she hopes to see the love of her life again. Bowie sadly passed away 6 years ago in 2016, after battling liver cancer at the age of 69.

“If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again,” the 67-year-old actress said. “That’s the one I want.” Iman detailed her relationship with the singer and says she feels lucky to have spent so much time with him. “I think if you’re lucky, you’ll experience something like that, you know what I mean? It’s luck, and I was lucky.”

She also explained that she keeps Bowie close to her heart. “I have a necklace I’m wearing under here that has his name on it… I’ve worn it since that first week after David passed away,” Iman said, adding, “I think of him all the time.”

Iman went on to confess that she does not like seeing the media referring to Bowie as her “late husband,” as she says he continues to be her husband. “Don’t call my husband ‘late.’ He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband,” she said. “And he’ll always be.”

