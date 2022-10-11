Christina Aguilera to release new music video for ‘Beautiful’ in honor of World Mental Health Day

Christina Aguilera is giving fans an expected gift. The iconic singer will be releasing a special new version of her famous song ‘Beautiful’ to mark World Mental Health Day and the 20th anniversary of her album ‘Stripped.’

The 2002 hit song is known for having a very special message, with powerful lyrics and a music video that was incredibly inspiring at the time, and continues to uplift her fans during difficult times.

The original video showed the many struggles people face everyday, and Christina decided to include issues that were not talked about or represented in the mainstream media in 2002.

Now the singer has announced that a new video will be released October 19. “In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for ‘Beautiful’.” she wrote.

Christina also posted the teaser for the music video, encouraging her fans to watch, as she wants to, once again, show an uplifting message with the song. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

Fans of the singer showed their appreciation for the upcoming video, and even her friend Paris Hilton commented “Iconic” under the Instagram post.

“This song and the Stripped album was a godsend to me, especially as a high schooler when it was released. Thank you and congratulations on this milestone,” another person wrote.