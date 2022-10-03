Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.

©GrosbyGroup



Obama arriving at the Albie Awards after party.

Obama’s suit was made up of a shirt, jacket and pants in the same color with the lapels having a darker color and made out of shimmering fabric. She also wore a traditional cummerbund, giving her suit a more conventional look despite the bright pink color. Obama paired the look with heels and jewelry, including sparkling earrings and rings, and a matching color clutch purse.

©GrosbyGroup



Obama arriving at the Albie Awards after party.

The after party of the Albie Awards was hosted at The Mark Hotel in New York City and were launched by George and Amal Clooney. This marks the first time the event is celebrated and it’s designed to honor defenders of justice across the world.

“Tonight the awards are shining a light on justice champions who are doing amazing work in their communities, from Belarus to Kenya to South Africa to Manila—but they’re doing it at great risk,” said Amal to Vogue. “They’re either facing imprisonment or potential physical harm. We wanted to put them on a stage for the night, so people know what they’re doing, and shine a protective light on them so they can continue their work and hopefully stay safe.”