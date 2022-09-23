Marc Anthony partners with a beloved watch brand in a dedicated timepiece and jewelry collection

Marc Anthony is making sure we keep track of the time with style! Bulova, a New York City-based watch brand with over 147 years of uninterrupted history, and the iconic singer, songwriter, and actor partner in an exclusive relationship celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits.

Among many accolades and recognitions, the world’s all-time greatest salsa artist and ambassador of Latin culture, Marc Anthony, is a multiple Grammy Award, Latin Grammy Award winner, and a record-breaking superstar who fills arenas in the US, Latin America, and around the globe. With over 50 Billboard chart #1’s hits and over 7.1 Billion views on YouTube, Anthony is a Renaissance man who has made the art of creation part of his daily life.

©Alan Silfen



Bulova and Marc Anthony Announce Exclusive Partnership for Dedicated Timepiece & Jewelry Collections

Two icons in their respective arts now come together to appreciate the richness of a special relationship, time spent mastering the craft, and a cross-generational love of music.

“I love and will always love music, but I have also been immersed for many years in the world of design, painting, and the arts in general. The opportunity to work with a historic and innovative brand like Bulova allows me to create timepieces which have been a dream of mine since I appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of a timepiece,” says Marc Anthony. “I am enjoying the whole experience, from my early sketches to the final product, and I am really excited to create signature pieces that are really meaningful to me. I feel like a kid playing in a sandbox, but with the utmost seriousness, curiosity and detail.”

©Alan Silfen



The brand understands that following your passion is the very definition of being bold. Those who embody this essence are the many artists who decide to pursue a career in the ever-changing music industry. Bulova shares this same value founded by the brand’s visionary leader, who also instilled a deep-rooted history in music appreciation. A partnership with Marc Anthony adds to the expanding roster of music partnerships Bulova has created over the past few years, including the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Frank Sinatra Enterprise, and The Apollo Theater.

“There are very few living artists that have the power to move and stir emotions like Marc Anthony,” says Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. “He is the perfect embodiment of Bulova’s Bold at Heart spirit, and like the brand, his music is evergreen and passed down for generations.”