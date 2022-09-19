Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for disturbing her kids after pregnancy news: ‘Leave me alone’

Blake Lively is sending a message to paparazzi waiting outside her home. The Hollywood star, who revealed she is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds in the most fashionable way, is now calling out paparazzi for scaring her kids, hoping to get a photo of her following the announcement.

The actress recently shared some photos on social media showing off her baby bump, including one with her husband, her sister, and one with her close friend Taylor Swift.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone,” Blake wrote, revealing that it has been disturbing for her and her family to have paparazzi outside her home.

©Blake Lively on Instagram





“You freak me and my kids out,” Blake declared. “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” she added.

“You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference,” the actress said, as she is known for keeping her personal life private.

©Blake Lively on Instagram





Friends of Blake also shared their support, including Gigi Hadid who wrote, “U da best B!” Rita Wilson commenting, “Love you, Blake,” and Salma Hayek adding, “Beautiful” with heart emojis. Her sister Robyn Lively also wrote, “Makes me angry that you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy.”