Salma Hayek is celebrating her 56th birthday. The Mexican actress and producer has been a Hollywood staple for decades, making films that have impacted the Latinx community and have opened the doors for thousands of people of color.

Hayek has not only been an impact in front of the camera; over the years, she’s been involved behind the scenes, creating her own production company and giving a voice to many filmmakers and stories that wouldn’t have had a platform otherwise. Scroll down to have a look at some of her most inspiring achievements: