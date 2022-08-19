Linda Evangelista stopped eating after cosmetic procedure went wrong: ‘I was losing my mind’

Linda Evangelista is revealing more details about one of the hardest moments of her life, admitting that she even stopped eating during a long period of time after a cosmetic procedure left her “completely disfigured” five years ago.

Loading the player...

The 57-year-old supermodel, who recently posed in her first campaign following health struggles and a legal battle against CoolSculpting, is now confessing that she barely ate as she was suffering and was desperate to find a solution to the damage on her body.

“I was so embarrassed, I’d just spent all this money and the only way I could think of to fix it was zero calories, and so I just drank water,” she admitted. “Or sometimes I would have a stick of celery or one apple. I was losing my mind.”

The fashion icon was diagnosed with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia and underwent liposuction twice to correct the issues caused by the procedure. “I have incisions all over my body. I have had stitches, I have worn compression garments under my chin, I’ve had my entire body tightly girdled for eight weeks - nothing helped,” she said.

Following the “nightmare” Evangelista is slowly getting back to booking gigs. “I miss my work so much, but honestly, what can I do? It isn’t going to be easy.”

She concluded, “You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…”