Selena Gomez and Tyga spotted together at club after attending her birthday

Is Selena Gomez becoming friends with Tyga? The two celebrities were spotted hanging out in one of the hottest spots in Los Angeles, as it was reported by TMZ on Wednesday.

The Hollywood star and the rapper were photographed leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, with Selena leaving the place around 2:30 in the morning. Close source to the pair revealed that the rapper was already at the club, while Selena entered the place just before midnight.

Tyga at Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday event pic.twitter.com/1xn3rOm6tw — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 27, 2022

Tyga attended Selena’s 30th birthday party last month, celebrating with many of their friends. However it has not been confirmed if the two celebrities are in any sort of relationships.

Another source explains that Selena was at the club with her group of friends and Tyga had a different group of friends with him, and they ended up hanging out all together.

Selena also celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. She was photographed boarding a luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino.

Gomez and Iervolino have been spotted together in the past but never confirmed that they are dating. “Selena isn’t dating anyone specific at this time,” a source said.

“She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She’s in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy.”