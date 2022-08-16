Khloé Kardashian targeted by designer who claims her work wasn’t tagged in one of her Instagram posts

An endorsement from Khloé Kardashian is worth millions. An Australian designer claims that she was robbed of a great business opportunity when Kardashian shared some of her designs and didn’t credit her work.

Ally Mahoney is the designer of Sunny, a brand of activewear for kids that’s based in Australia. Per Mahoney, Kardashian shared some of her outfits without tagging or crediting her brand. The photo in question shows her daughter True wearing an adorable pink and yellow outfit while posing in front of a fire truck. “Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station,” wrote Kardashian in a lengthy post.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mahoney shipped the items to Kris Jenner. “I sent Kris a big parcel with a set for each of her granddaughters, some Caramello Koalas and a little note,” she said. “I crossed my fingers. When Khloé posted, I was pretty excited.”

Mahoney says it’s a shame that she wasn’t tagged in the post, since an endorsement from her could be a tremendous boost for her business. “I only realised when one of my customers commented on her post saying ‘is this yours’?” Mahoney said. “It’s a massive shame.”