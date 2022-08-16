Khloé Kardashian targeted by designer who claims her work wasn’t tagged in one of her Instagram posts

An endorsement from Khloé Kardashian is worth millions. An Australian designer claims that she was robbed of a great business opportunity when Kardashian shared some of her designs and didn’t credit her work.
True Thompson is reportedly helping mom Khloé Kardashian take care of her new baby brother
New neighbors? Lamar Odom spotted house hunting in Khloé Kardashian’s gated community
Ally Mahoney is the designer of Sunny, a brand of activewear for kids that’s based in Australia. Per Mahoney, Kardashian shared some of her outfits without tagging or crediting her brand. The photo in question shows her daughter True wearing an adorable pink and yellow outfit while posing in front of a fire truck. “Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station,” wrote Kardashian in a lengthy post.
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mahoney shipped the items to Kris Jenner. “I sent Kris a big parcel with a set for each of her granddaughters, some Caramello Koalas and a little note,” she said. “I crossed my fingers. When Khloé posted, I was pretty excited.”
Mahoney says it’s a shame that she wasn’t tagged in the post, since an endorsement from her could be a tremendous boost for her business. “I only realised when one of my customers commented on her post saying ‘is this yours’?” Mahoney said. “It’s a massive shame.”
Mahoney believes that the fact that Khloe didn’t tag her work is influenced by Kris Jenner and the way she handles the family business. “I think Kris Jenner keeps them on a pretty tight leash and doesn’t want them doing anything promotional without them getting paid for it,” she said. Still, she doesn’t think that’s an excuse. “But they’re billionaires. They all have their own businesses. You think they’d be a bit more supportive of women-owned brands.”
The Kardashians are among the wealthiest people on the planet. Aside from being a reality TV star, Khloé Kardashian is the co-founder of Good American, a denim line with an estimated value millions of dollars.