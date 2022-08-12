Hilary Duff shares emotional message amid daughter’s health update

Hilary Duff shares some recent health struggles her 16-month-old daughter Mae James Blair is facing, detailing that she has hand, foot and mouth disease.

Loading the player...

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a mild viral infection that is known for causing mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet. Duff explained that none of her other kids have ever had the disease so she has “never seen it before.”

She also admitted that it has been hard for her to remain focused at her job, as she is constantly thinking about her daughter. Hilary says she feels “so weird” for not being able to be with her baby girl.

“I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural,” she said. “And it kinda like goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that.”

©Hilary Duff on Instagram





The actress, who shares Mae and 3-year-old Banks Violet Blair with husband Matthew Blair, and 10-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie, took a moment to send a message to all working parents out there.

“You’re doing a good job, just like I know I’m doing a good job and working hard for my family,” she stated, previously declaring that her ”entire life’s mission is to be a good parent.”