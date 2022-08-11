Marilyn Monroe bought her first home just four months before her death

This month marks the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death. The iconic actress died young, when she was 36 years old, leaving behind a legacy of intrigue and memorable images. While Monroe lived a luxurious life once she acquired fame, her youth was marked by conflict and struggle, moving from home to home and having difficulty making ends meet.

Despite her fame, Monroe bought her first home four months before her death. For most of her life, she rented out apartments and lived in her ex-husbands’ homes.

©Courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com



Monroe’s home in Brentwood.

Monroe’s home was located in Brentwood, Los Angeles. She purchased it for $75,000 and it was a Mediterranean-style 2,097-square-foot home built in 1929. Currently, the home is listed for $6.9 million and it has four bedrooms, exposed roof beams, a swimming pool, and more.

Before purchasing her home, Monroe lived in different locations, primarily Los Angeles and New York. When she was 16 years old, she lived with her first husband in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. Following her divorce, she set out on her own, meeting her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, who was a famous baseball player for the New York Yankees. She lived with him in a mansion in Runyon Canyon.

DiMaggio and Monreo divorced 9 months after their marriage due to conflicting schedules and DiMaggio’s controlling nature. When filing for divorce, Monroe claimed “mental cruelty” as the main reason for filing.

©GettyImages



Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio kiss after getting married in San Francisco.

Some time later, Monroe met the playwright Arthur Miller with whom she was married for five years. Despite the notorious nature of their relationship, they lived relatively private lives in Miller’s home, in Connecticut. They also split their time in a Manhattan penthouse.

Monroe died shortly after her third divorce of an apparent suicide. Despite or because of her turbulent life, Monroe is still loved to this day, with the anniversary of her death serving as a reminder of her talent and her impact on Hollywood at large.