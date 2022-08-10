Olivia Newton John’s daughter shares emotional tribute honoring her late mom: ‘My life giver’

Olivia Newton John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has shared an emotional tribute in honor of her late mother following the announcement of her death at 73. Describing her as “my life giver” and “my teacher,” Chloe also shared a clip from the music video of their duet ‘Window in the Wall.’

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” the 36-year-old singer wrote. “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.”

Chloe, who is Olivia’s only child, went on to say that her mom was “an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed.” She concluded the message by saying, ”I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

The legendary actress had previously shared her thoughts about the duet with her daughter, admitting during an interview with TODAY that “the song just pulled” her and she was immediately moved by it.

“I wasn’t looking for it and then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional. The song really hit me in the gut and it was just like a knowingness that I had to do this song,” Newton-John declared.

She continued, “The first person I thought of was Chloe because it was about relationships. It was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other sides, other people’s point of view and still with love and understanding and kindness.”