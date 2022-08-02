Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom are currently down under in Australia filming ‘Wizards,’ and there are more behind the scenes photos show an unrecognizable Bloom. The actors were filming on Wangetti Beach when they were photographed catching up behind the scenes. Check out the photos and Bloom’s abs below.
RELATED:
Orlando Bloom works up a sweat in the gym
Katy Perry's rare glimpse into Daisy's life
Pete Davidson reveals he is ready for marriage, but what does Kim Kardashian think?
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!