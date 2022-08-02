“Wizards” will star Bloom, Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Sean Harris & Naomi Scott, and is directed by Australian writer-director David Michôd. The comedy follows two pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot, per Deadline. It’ll be the first time Davidson and Bloom are on screen together, and they seemed to be getting along great while chatting on set.