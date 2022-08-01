Yolanda Hadid opens up about battling depression and social media addiction

Yolanda Hadid is being honest with her fans and followers on social media, revealing why she took a long break from not posting on any platform, following the loss of her mother Ans van den Herik at 78.

Loading the player...

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star admitted that she had been battling depression after a series of difficult situations in 2019, including health struggles, as she is known for suffering from Lyme disease.”

After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse,” she explained, referring to the symptoms from the disease. “The emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system,” Yolanda confessed during her first post on July 31st, after a nine-month hiatus from social media.

She also explained that she felt she needed to stop using her phone, as it became addictive while dealing with her depression, adding that she felt it “started to take so much away from being present” in her personal and professional life. Yolanda now says she is “excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.”

“Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own,” Yolanda explained on her post, “texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty of it.

She concluded by saying that her hiatus “has been a wonderful reset” and she is now “learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life, with her daughter Bella Hadid commenting, “We love you.”