Why Eva Longoria struggled with jealousy in past relationships: ‘It’s the worst feeling’

Eva Longoria is opening up about some of her previous relationships, revealing that she had some struggles with jealousy during her first two marriages, revealing that she felt emotionally drained at one point.

The Hollywood star, who looked absolutely stunning while vacationing in Spain, shared her thoughts during a recent conversation with author Isabel Allende on her ‘Connections with Eva Longoria’ podcast, explaining how she felt while on her relationship with actor Tyler Christopher between 2002 and 2004, and to basketball player Tony Parker from 2007 until 2011.

The actress went on to say that “jealousy takes up such an amount of energy,” explaining that she remembers “being so jealous and like your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling,” asking, “Why would anybody want that feeling?“

Eva then said that her third relationship with businessman José “Pepe” Bastón is very different, and she has been able to enjoy it in a much different way, after marrying him in 2016, and thinking twice about engaging in an argument for small things.

“I think that’s why, with my second marriage - no wait, my third,” Eva laughed while correcting herself. “I do think, finding love at 40, I found (my husband) when I was 40 - and he was 50 - it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’ I mean I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that, still.”