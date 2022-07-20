Harry Styles course: This Texas University teaches a class focused on the singer

Did you want to learn more about Harry Styles? Well this might be your chance. Now that this Texas University has decided to offer the first-ever college course focused on the success of the singer.

Assistant professor of digital history Dr. Louie Dean Valencia gave some details about the upcoming course ‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture,’ revealing that it will be available for honors students at Texas State University in Spring 2023.

Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the worldwide phenomenon of fan culture, consumerism, gender and sexuality, among other topics that will be included on the course. However, Valencia also revealed that the course will not be focusing on Harry’s private life, but instead it will give an insight into his music career, artistic values, entrepreneurship and influence.

The course has been compared to the study of many great artists in history. “In the way we study the work of Shakespeare, Toni Morrision, Virginia Woolf,” says Dr. Valencia, who described the course as the “cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

“Self-expression, and comfort with oneself, is a big part of Harry’s message, along with treating people with kindness,” Valencia said. “A lot of people, myself included, feel like they’ve grown up with him, and so there is a connection.”