Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday surrounded by her family and the love of her life

Happy 50th birthday Sofía Vergara! The Colombian actress welcomed her 5th decade on July 10, surrounded by her family and the love of her life, Joe Manganiello.

The star took to social media to share a glimpse of her special celebrations. Vergara kicked off the party with a pre-birthday lunch alongside her family. The beauty received a bottle of wine that reads “50 & still fabulous,” referring to the saying “You age like wine,” meaning that she looks better as she ages.

©Sofia Vergara





Vergara wore a strapless heart-shaped red summer dress for the luncheon paired with oversized black shades. Sofía also shared the party with her dog Bubbles, who turned nine years and celebrated with an adorable blue cake.

But Bubbles wasn’t the only one enjoying the dessert; Vergara sang “Happy Birthday” with two classic cakes. She immortalized the moment by posing and smiling next to them.

©Sofia Vergara





As if two cakes weren’t enough, she shared a video of her home filled with fresh flowers and a third cake adorned with a throwback photo of Vergara as a baby.

The festivities continued the following day; believe it or not, a fourth cake shaped as an “S” was sent to the actress. Vergara shared a snap of her family announcing they were having a picnic.