Another celebrity has tied the knot. According to Page Six,Kirsten Dunst and her longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons said, ‘I do’ last weekend in Jamaica at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios. It seems like the wedding was planned last minute because in February, Dunst told the LA Times, “We have to get married at this point.” “It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” she added. A rep for Dunst said no other details will be given other than they are married, so we probably won’t get any of the adorable deets any time soon, if ever. In the meantime, see photos of the couple throughout the years and learn more bout their relationship.

