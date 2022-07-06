Nicky Hilton welcomes her third baby with husband James Rothschild!

Nicky Hilton is sharing her excitement after welcoming her third baby with husband James Rothschild, sharing the good news with her fans and followers on social media,

Loading the player...

“We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy,” Nicky wrote on Instagram, posting an adorable black and white photo showing her baby bump and hugging her husband.

“Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten,” she added. The 38-year-old fashion designer previously shared her thoughts about being pregnant with her third child in early February. “They say the best things in life come in threes,” she wrote at the time, as the powerful couple also share 5-year-old Lily-Grace and 4-year-old Teddy.

And while the couple prefer to keep her personal life private, not giving many details about her pregnancy, her parents Kathy Hilton and Ricky Hilton previously revealed the sex of the baby, announcing that it is “our first grandson.”

The beautiful family has been thrilled about welcoming the new member of the Hilton clan, being closer than ever. “Thank you for your love, strength, guidance and humor,” Nicki wrote honoring her mom on Mother’s Day, “You are beautiful inside and out and I am so lucky to call you my mom. … A mother is your first friend, best friend and your forever friend.”