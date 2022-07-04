WATCH: Eva Mendes let’s her Cuban side shine in hilarious video in Spanish

Eva Mendes is sharing some relatable content! The 48-year-old Hollywood star and businesswoman, is currently promoting her new line of kitchen essentials, and she wants to make sure all her fans and followers know that she means serious business when it comes to deep cleaning.

The actress, who was recently gushing over her husband Ryan Gosling’s character in the new ‘Barbie’ movie, has explained that her Latin roots are strong at home.

“Oye mira, si tu no lavas los platos, no eres Cubana. Si tu entras en tu cocina y no esta limpia, no eres Cubana,” the actress said on Instagram, declaring that “If you don’t wash your dishes, you are not Cuban” and if you “don’t keep a clean kitchen, you are not Cuban.”

The hilarious video was captioned “Yo si soy Cubana!” and caused many reactions from her celebrity friends, including Camila Cabello who wrote “Hahahahahahahahahaha” and Rita Wilson, commenting with laughing emojis.

Fans of the actress were surprised watching her speak in Spanish, with one person writing “I’m glad that I understand Spanish. Brazil loves you, Cuban Queen,” adding “Goes for every Latino out there,” and someone else commenting “I don’t understand a word but you are incredible.”

“For this Cubana , Empty sink, clear mind,” Eva wrote in a different video, as she has been doing many interviews to prometo her Skura Style sponge, with many people agreeing and commenting “That’s a Latin thing,” and “I’m with you. I always feel so accomplished when I wake up to a clean kitchen!”