Eva Mendes gets disappointed for not being able to find Cuban coffee in her hotel

Eva Mendes has access to almost anything she wants, but when she is craving Cuban coffee, things could get complicated depending on which part of the world she travels to. The actress recently took to social media to share how disappointed she was after ordering room service, and the coffee wasn’t what she anticipated.

“When a Cubana is on vacation and gets room service coffee and realizes it’s not un cortadito!” she wrote, adding, “Then thinks ‘Ayyy , if only Mami was here with her cafetera Cubana…’” she said, referring to how much she misses her mom’s stove-top Cuban coffee maker.

The cortadito is very popular in the Caribbean; the hot drink is mainly drunk in the morning or after a meal and is a type of espresso shot that is sweetened and contains milk to cut the strong flavor of the coffee.

Although Eva is a proud Latina, the mom of two always lets Ryan Gosling’s sazón shine in their household. The star recently revealed that she is in charge of the cleaning while her husband feeds the family.

“Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook,” she told People. “I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us,” she said, confessing that she’s also a “control freak about the sink.”

According to the 48-year-old star, she finds doing the dishes therapeutic. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen,” she shared. “So when I do the dishes, it’s meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me.”

Eva took a break from acting to focus on raising her two kids, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada, but now she is prepared to go back to the big screen, as she revealed during her recent interview on The View.

“I have such a short list of what I will do,” she explained, “Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality. I don’t want to do… the list is short.”