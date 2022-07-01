Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s a three-day weekend! We didn’t share the best celebrity TikToks of the week last Friday, but we are back! From JLo ripping her pants to Bella Hadid’s confusing video, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Jennifer Lopez

JLo shares a hilarious video of an embarrassing incident that happened while performing, just wait until you see it.

2. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shares this video straight out of a fever dream.

@babybella777 This audio is what plays in the background of your nightmares ❤️ ♬ Cornfield Chase - Dorian Marko

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton confirms that she decided to attend Britney Spears’ wedding and canceled on President Joe Biden.

4. Nick Jonas

Shakira tries to teach Nick how to do a belly roll.