Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s a three-day weekend! We didn’t share the best celebrity TikToks of the week last Friday, but we are back! From JLo ripping her pants to Bella Hadid’s confusing video, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jennifer Lopez
JLo shares a hilarious video of an embarrassing incident that happened while performing, just wait until you see it.
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid shares this video straight out of a fever dream.
@babybella777
This audio is what plays in the background of your nightmares ❤️♬ Cornfield Chase - Dorian Marko
3. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton confirms that she decided to attend Britney Spears’ wedding and canceled on President Joe Biden.
@parishilton
It's Britney bitch! 💖 So much fun chatting with @Chelsea Handler 🥰 #Sliving 🔥 #ThatsHot♬ original sound - ParisHilton
4. Nick Jonas
Shakira tries to teach Nick how to do a belly roll.
@nickjonas
The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie 😂 Catch #DancingWithMyself tonight at 10/9c on @nbc♬ original sound - Nick Jonas
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable, rocking a blonde mullet for her new Skims campaign.
@kimkardashian
COMING SOON: NEW @skims METALLIC SWIM. Drops Wednesday, July 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.♬ original sound - Kim Kardashian
6. J Balvin
J Balvin posted this video dancing with Horace last week, but since we didn’t post a story, we are including it this week.
7. Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon decided to give the Footloose challenge a shot with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, while it isn’t the choreography from the 1984 film he starred in, they nailed it. The video has over 11 million views.
@kevinbacon
I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose#dance choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin♬ Footloose - Kenny Loggins
8. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and Guaynaa get the perfect photo, but he had to endure a black flop that sounded like it hurt as a result. The clip has over 16 million views.
@lelepons
Falling in love❤️💦💦💦 @guaynaa♬ hell never love you like i can - Evie ;)
9. Snoop Dogg
Snoop wants you to caption this video of him chilling with birds.
@snoopdogg
Caption this ?? 😂 🐦 🌳♬ original sound - Snoop Dogg
10. Demi Lovato
Demi looks stunning while “working on something.”