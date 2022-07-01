Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he decided to smash a glass against his head

Machine Gun Kelly had a bizarre accident with a Champagne flute during the after-party of his concert at Madison Square Garden, now that he is on his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ summer tour.

The 32-year-old musician, who recently walked the red carpet of his highly anticipated documentary ‘Life in Pink’ while wearing matching a hairstyle with Megan Fox, decided to celebrate in New York City with his friends at Catch Steakhouse for a small after party.

Following the celebration, fans noticed that the singer had blood pouring down his face and neck, and were left wondering about what happened to MGK. Now the rapper is revealing the reason for the accident, as he was the one who smashed the flute against his head.

“You know when you clink a Champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention? Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork, so I just clinked it on my head,” the singer explained during an interview with Seth Meyers, as he still had the cut above his right eyebrow from the accident.

MGK went on to make a surprise performance of his hit song ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ following the accident, with blood stains on his clothes. And he even posted some photos of the incident on his personal Instagram account, captioned “NYC you’re my bloody valentine.”

Seth responded to his explanation, “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it’,” and MGK replied, “Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night.”

MGK also confessed that he felt “like s—t” and accidentally touched his face while talking during the interview, “Ow, f—-k, sorry, I keep forgetting I have this but I’m a hand talker.”