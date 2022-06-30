Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett share details about their secret wedding

Elizabeth Olsen is sharing a little bit more about her private life with her fans and followers, revealing that she actually tied the knot with Robbie Arnett before the start of the pandemic, following speculations about the timing of her wedding, as she is known for not revealing much about her personal life.

The ‘WandaVison’ star had previously referred to Robbie as her “husband” during a 2021 interview, after getting engaged with the musician in 2019, and while Elizabeth did not intend to share that she was married at the time, she let the information slip.

Fast-forward to 2022, the happy couple decided to make a joint interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show just last week, and gave a few more details about the timeline of their romantic relationship.

“We haven’t really talked much about our marriage... it’s all very elusive,” Elizabeth said, revealing that they eloped. “We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time. And it was before Covid, I just never talked about it.”

Robbie then went on to explain that it was the perfect timing for them, as they were both busy with many projects, especially the actress, who was filming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in the U.K. in late 2020 and they needed to have a married status so Robbie could travel with her to England.

“Luckily it was (before the pandemic), because I had to work in England and there were visa issues with that so we luckily timed things out accidentally really well,” Elizabeth shared, “He wouldn’t have been able to come at all. And also, everything was so backed up (after the pandemic eased), you couldn’t even try to get married then. It ended up working out.”