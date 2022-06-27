Neslihan Atagül is back! The Turkish actress resumes career after health scares

After pausing her acting career, Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül is back with big projects behind her. Known for her Emmy-winning role of Kara Sevda, Atagül took to social media to announce to her fans that after her health scares, she is returning to work.

Besides informing that she has recovered, the stylish actress shares the screen with her husband, Kadir Doğulu. One of the films she will be working on is a remake of the 1986 movie Aaahh Belinda. The 29-year-old beloved star will portray Serap, a young actress who appears in a television commercial for a shampoo and finds herself transported to the role she plays.

Atagül is also working on “At the end of the night,” an adaptation of the novel by Peride Celal, published in 1963. In the series, Neslihan will give life to Macide, a woman who turns her back on love and tries to create a new life for herself and her son. Neslihan and Kadir will be both in the film.

Although Neslihan had a rocky 2021 and her health issues paralyzed all her professional commitments, the superstar recovered from the leaky gut syndrome. “It’s time to say goodbye to my dear Nare, the woman I feel deeply when I’m acting. Although I tolerated the situation, my body did not tolerate it, so I need to rest a bit,” she explained then. Now she is stronger than ever and ready to entertain all her fans.