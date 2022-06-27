Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen deliver strong message to Supreme Court during Glastonbury duet

Olivia Rodrigo shows why she is the voice of a generation, after delivering a strong message during her Glastonbury performance, bringing Lily Allen to the stage and surprising fans with a duet of her song “F— You.”

“Someone that I absolutely adore is here today,” the 19-year-old singer said on stage, before introducing the British artist, “I think she’s the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person, and I’m so lucky that she’s here singing with me today. Would you guys please give it up for Miss Lily Allen?”

Olivia and Lily delivered an unexpected duet, dedicating the song to the Supreme Court following the Court’s Friday ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Olivia said. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom.”

A clip of Rodrigo’s speech went viral online after she shared her thoughts with the audience. “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you,” Rodrigo said, while Allen agreed.