Brad Pitt talks about quitting drinking, smoking and his experience attending AA

Brad Pitt has given fans an insight into his life for the past few years, recently revealing that he is currently in the “last leg” of his career, which means he might be retiring soon. Now the Hollywood star is opening up about more personal issues, admitting that he quit smoking and drinking as he was not able to cut back, and decided to take a drastic decision.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” he confessed in a recent interview with GQ. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

The actor also reflected on the moment he quit alcohol six years ago and his experience attending AA for over a year. “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he explained, admitting that he was afraid his meeting would be leaked to the media.”

“I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me,” Brad said, revealing that he now has a different perspective about friends and family.

“I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family,” he concluded.