Emotional moment: Dwayne Johnson surprises his cousin with a new home, after gifting one to his mom

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continues to spread positivity and generosity! After surprising his mom with a brand new house and documenting the emotional moment, the Hollywood star has now gifted a new home and a car to his cousin and WWE star Tamina.

The actor, who has had a very successful year, explained his appreciation for his family, revealing that he has known his cousin “since we were little kids growing up together.”

“Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata,” The Rock wrote.

He continued, “It’s so damn hard to make it as a pro wrestler. And it’s even way harder to make it if you’re a woman,” declaring that “Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP.”

“And that’s what she did. And that’s why my heart’s proud. Love you cuz and we always got your back,” the star concluded.