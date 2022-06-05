Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprises his mom with her dream home

Dwayne Johnson just gave his mom, Ata Johnson, the best surprise. In a set of videos, The Rock captured his mom’s reaction over her new home, walking her through some of the home’s most important rooms.

In the first video, The Rock shows his mom her new home. As she enters the place, she instantly gets emotional, taking in her surroundings and stopping by a framed family photograph. “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise,” he captioned the video. According to his Instagram, The Rock ensured to make this home her mom’s most special one, considering the fact that she wanted it to be her last.

In another video, The Rock shows his mom her “Smackdown Room,” a room she loves but he hates, and one she’s had over the course of his life. “In her homes she always has her “Smackdown Room” where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia but over the years they’ve become insanely crowded - so for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items - Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc,” he explained. “This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite,” he said, sahring that he doesn’t enjoy a shrine with all of his achievements. Still, he believes her smackdown rooms have positive energy and that they’re “Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind.”