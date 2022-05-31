Dwayne Johnson’s daughter reveals her wrestling name and the inspiration behind it

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson has revealed her pro wrestiling stage name, chaging her handle on social media and explaining the inspiration behind her name.

The 20-year-old daughter is known for following her father’s success as a professional wrestler since she was 18 years old, becoming the fourth generation in her family to sign with the WWE team.

Her great-grandfather was known as “High Chief” Peter Maivia, her grandfather was called Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and her father ‘The Rock’ in the wrestling world.

Now Simone will be taking the name of Ava Raine, inspired by the iconic character Nancy Downs in the horror movie ‘The Craft.’

And while fans of the wrestler shared their support, others had mixed feelings about her new name, with one person writing “I’m slightly disappointed she won’t be known as The Pebble,” to which she responded “I beg of you guys to find a new joke. Anything.”

She also wrote on Twitter, “I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.”

Simone declared, “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any familyl” adding, I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”