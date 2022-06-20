Johnny Depp issues warning to fans: ‘I ask that you remain cautious’

Johnny Depp has issued a warning on his Instagram Stories, now that there has been reports of social media accounts pretending to be him and contacting his fans, as they are now urging Camille Vasquez to consider running for president of the United States.

The Hollywood actor took a moment to share all his social media accounts to make sure fans are not being fooled by impersonators online. “I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem,” he stated.

“I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms,” Depp wrote, “These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854.”

He concluded by writing, “Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue.” Among his accounts, the actor seemed to share his Discord username, which he uses to communicate with fans even before the controversial trial against his ex Amber Heard.

The actor previously wrote on Instagram, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.”