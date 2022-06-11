Paris Jackson grocery store
Celebrity news

Paris Jackson wears a casual grunge outfit while out shopping

Jackson showed off her tattoos in a casual outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Paris Jackson showed off her trademark cool and rockstar style while out shopping for groceries. On Friday, the singer was photographed leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson grocery store©GrosbyGroup
Jackson leaving the grocery store with her trademark grunge outfit.

Jackson wore a dark oversized shirt and faded mustard colored pants. She had her hair in a bun and was carrying a bag of groceries.

Paris Jackson grocery©GrosbyGroup
The outfit showed off Jackson’s tattoos.

Recently, Jackson was involved in her first concert tour and has been performing in a variety of venues with her band. Late last month, Jackson had a performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Before performing, she was photographed having coffee with her bandmates, sporting her trademark hippie style.

Jackson, who’s normally private about her personal life, recently discussed her experiences growing up as a child and being raised by her father, Michael Jackson. “I was raised by a free-love, hippie-type dude, so we were taught that beauty comes from the inside — and to this day, I still believe that,” she said.

Earlier this year, Jackson and her brother Prince attended a variety of events celebrating the success of the Broadway musical “MJ: The Musical.” The show revolves around Michael Jackson, his childhood and his dedication to his performances and career. It earned 10 Tony nominations this year, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Performance by an actor for Myles Frost, who played the role of Michael Jackson.

