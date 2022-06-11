Paris Jackson wears a casual grunge outfit while out shopping

Paris Jackson showed off her trademark cool and rockstar style while out shopping for groceries. On Friday, the singer was photographed leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles.

Jackson leaving the grocery store with her trademark grunge outfit.

Jackson wore a dark oversized shirt and faded mustard colored pants. She had her hair in a bun and was carrying a bag of groceries.

The outfit showed off Jackson’s tattoos.

Recently, Jackson was involved in her first concert tour and has been performing in a variety of venues with her band. Late last month, Jackson had a performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Before performing, she was photographed having coffee with her bandmates, sporting her trademark hippie style.

Jackson, who’s normally private about her personal life, recently discussed her experiences growing up as a child and being raised by her father, Michael Jackson. “I was raised by a free-love, hippie-type dude, so we were taught that beauty comes from the inside — and to this day, I still believe that,” she said.