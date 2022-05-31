Paris Jackson jets off to The Hamptons with her bandmates ahead of performance

Paris Jackson is fully embracing her identity as a rockstar.

During the 24-year-old’s latest outing, Jackson was spotted wearing a black tie-dye crop top over a red, sheer blouse while out in The Hamptons with her bandmates.

The famous daughter of Michael Jackson enjoyed an iced coffee with her friends on Monday, May 30, looking super cool in a pair of oversized shades, baggy, wide-leg jeans, and classic Dr. Martens boots.

While the musician and model’s red shirt covered most of her arms, the sheer fabric let fans see her large tattoo collection, which features a tribute to her late father.

This outing for Paris came only a few hours ahead of her performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York that same night.

Only two weeks ago, Jackson made a rare comment about her dad, who died at the age of 50 back in 2009. While speaking about trying to always “keep an open mind,” she explained “I was raised by a free-love, hippie-type dude, so we were taught that beauty comes from the inside — and to this day, I still believe that.”

Back in 2020, Paris further demonstrated her father’s legacy by releasing her debut album, Wilted. She is currently on her first concert tour with AEG, the same promoters her family sued and lost a $40billion wrongful death case against her father.

Her family sued the massive concert promoter in 2010 after Michael’s death. They lost the suit nearly three years later, when jurors decided that AEG Live wasn’t ultimately responsible--despite Michael attempting to resurrect his career with an upcoming major concert under their banner.

Now, it seems like things have been patched up between the Jackson family and AEG, with Paris continuing her father’s musical legacy across the world.