Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week

We made it through the week

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday, which means we have a round-up of the best, funniest, and weirdest videos from celebrities on TikTok. Get ready to unwind and laugh with clips from Joe Jonas, Tia Mowry, Madonna, and more.


1. Lele Pons


@lelepons

My friends’ summer body Vs. Mine ☺️👍🏼 @Leli Hernandez @Erubey @SandraG

♬ Callaita - Bad Bunny & Tainy

2. Liza Koshy


@lizzza

warming up our salsa with 💃🏽 @Shakira 💃🏽

♬ original sound - Liza Koshy

3. Camilo


@camilo

Este baile se llama: SALÍ DEL COVID Y NOS VAMOS PA ESPAÑAAAAA 🇪🇸 a seguir con el tour 🔥🔥🔥

♬ Pegao - Camilo

4. Tia Mowry


@tiamowry

Had to! Old school dances are the best dances. No matter what Cree thinks! Do y’all agree? 😜

♬ Right Thurr - Chingy

5. Ed Sheeran


@edsheeran

#stitch with @thereturnofmr.mask Funny story, she didn’t know who I was but the comedian I was standing next to told a joke and she smiled, so now forever it looks like we are best pals

♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

6. Joe Jonas


@joejonas

I’D SETTLE FOR THE GHOST OF @Justin Bieber 👻

♬ original sound - joejonas

7. Kylie Jenner



8. Anitta


@anitta

I swear everyone turns into their favorite artist at one point 🤣 @QuavoHuncho

♬ NO MAS - Murda Beatz

9. Madonna



10. Kevin Bacon


@kevinbacon

Oreos and milk sound good to anyone else? #FarmLife

♬ original sound - Kevin Bacon

