Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week

1. Lele Pons
@lelepons
My friends’ summer body Vs. Mine ☺️👍🏼 @Leli Hernandez @Erubey @SandraG♬ Callaita - Bad Bunny & Tainy
2. Liza Koshy
@lizzza
warming up our salsa with 💃🏽 @Shakira 💃🏽♬ original sound - Liza Koshy
3. Camilo
@camilo
Este baile se llama: SALÍ DEL COVID Y NOS VAMOS PA ESPAÑAAAAA 🇪🇸 a seguir con el tour 🔥🔥🔥♬ Pegao - Camilo
4. Tia Mowry
@tiamowry
Had to! Old school dances are the best dances. No matter what Cree thinks! Do y’all agree? 😜♬ Right Thurr - Chingy
5. Ed Sheeran
@edsheeran
#stitch with @thereturnofmr.mask Funny story, she didn’t know who I was but the comedian I was standing next to told a joke and she smiled, so now forever it looks like we are best pals♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran
6. Joe Jonas
@joejonas
I’D SETTLE FOR THE GHOST OF @Justin Bieber 👻♬ original sound - joejonas
7. Kylie Jenner
@kyliejenner
can’t stand it 🤥♬ original sound - Eva
8. Anitta
@anitta
I swear everyone turns into their favorite artist at one point 🤣 @QuavoHuncho♬ NO MAS - Murda Beatz
9. Madonna
10. Kevin Bacon
@kevinbacon
Oreos and milk sound good to anyone else? #FarmLife♬ original sound - Kevin Bacon