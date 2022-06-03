Elliot Page reveals studio bosses forced him to wear a dress on the red carpet

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience in the entertainment industry, revealing some dificult situations he was forced to endure during the early years of his career, including the promotion for the 2007 film ‘Juno.’

Loading the player...

In a recent interview with Esquire, Elliot details a situation thay took place during awards season, as he was making his debut in Hollywood with the acclaimed film, winning an Oscar nomination for his performance.

“When ‘Juno’ was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone,” the actor shared.

He also claimed that Fox executives forced him to wear a dress on the red carpet, even when he didn’t feel comfortable doing it, declaring that it was a stressful experience.

“I remember going and having the thing I wanted to wear, and then understanding the degree of expectation of how fancy someone is supposed to look. So I said I wanted to wear a suit, and Fox Searchlight was basically like, ‘No, you need to wear a dress,‘” Elliot said.

“They had me wear a dress, and…that was that. And then all the ‘Juno’ press, all the photo shoots — Michael Cera was in slacks and sneakers. I look back at the photos, and I’m like . . .?” He continued, “I shouldn’t have to treat it like just this thing that happened—this somewhat normal thing. It’s like: No. Regardless of me being trans! I’ve had people who’ve apologized about things: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know, I didn’t know at the time.’ It doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter if I’m trans or cis. Lots of cis women dress how I dress..”