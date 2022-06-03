Arnold Schwarzenegger looks better than ever at his routine workout

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74 years old, yet he looks as buff as ever. The actor and former Governor of California was photographed while on his schedueld workout at Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles.
The photos show Schwarzenegger lifting weights and working hard. He wore a blue shirt that read “Made in USA” and some workout shorts.
This year, Schwarzenegger has been sharing information regarding the war in Ukraine, calling for peace and for government leaders in Russia to reconsider their stance. In March, he shared a 9-minute video where he addressed his Russian friends, setting the record straight on what it’s really going on in the war. “I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine. Denazify Ukraine? This is not true. Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president, a Jewish president I might add, whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis. You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war,” he said.
Schwarzenegger also addressed Russian soldiers, asking them to reconsider their stance while sharing a personal story about his father, a veteran whose life was deeply affected by the war. “He was broken, physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain. I don’t want you to be broken like my father,” he said.
While Schwarzenegger will always remain invested in politics and the state of the world, he appears to be making a comeback in TV and films. In the near future, Schwarzenegger is meant to have a variety of roles, including one in a TV series and another in the film “Conan the Barbarian,” where he’ll be reprising one of the roles that launched his career.