Karol G visited a pediatric hospital in Bogotá, Colombia, to bring joy and music to cancer patients receiving treatment. The Latin Grammy Award winner talked and sang to the kids while they smiled and danced.

“If I can make someone happy with my presence, I will also be thrilled,” Karol G said. “These things do a lot of good for us and also for them. That’s why it’s important to give them back a little of the love they give us every day.”

©PulsoPop



Karol G brings joy and music to cancer patients at children’s hospital

Karol also passed down the mic and allowed other kids to sing, including Barbarita, who stole the show singing while Karol G danced to her melody.

©PulsoPop



Fans of the superstar flooded social media with kind words and praised Karol G’s “gesture of love.”

“How nice to see an artist bring joy to people who need it,” someone said on Instagram. “She has a good heart, and her humility makes her great.”

Watch the video below.