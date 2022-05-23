Ivanka Trump ‘grateful’ to visit and provide aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Ivanka Trump decided to travel to Poland for a good cause! The 45-year-old entrepreneur met with Ukrainian refugees, forced to leave their home country following the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion.

The daughter of former President Donal Trump posted all about it on her social media platform, where she can be seen enjoying her time with Ukrainian families and delivering donations and food.

“Grateful to have spent the last few days in Krakow & Warsaw to meet Ukrainian and Polish faith leaders who have shown so much compassion & love to Ukrainian families in need & for the opportunity to bear witness to the love, strength & resilience within each of these families,” Ivanka shared on Instagram and Twitter.

During the encounter she spent time playing instruments with young children, served food at lunch time and took a moment to talk and take photos with mothers.

Ivanka revealed that she enjoyed her time with the families and was grateful for the experience, as she was invited by CityServe, a non-profit organization known for providing aid and delivering food to refugees.

A spokesperson for the organization shared more about the encounter, revealing that “they brought meals, financial support and toys to dozens of Ukrainian families seeking both short-term and long-term refuge in Poland until they can safely return to Ukraine.”

”There she met with dozens of pastors serving Ukrainians on the frontlines, many of which helped support the 1 million meal distribution in March,” the spokesperson added.