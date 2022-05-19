Latinos love snacking on the Frito-Lay Variety Packs, and with summer approaching, the legendary brand is launching “Unbox the Icons” and joining forces with Mario López. The beloved iconic actor and television host curated his signature “ICONIC Box” filled with his favorite things and snacks.

“We all grew up having Frito Lay snacks. I love them ‘till this day,” López told HOLA! USA during a Zoom interview. “I like Funyuns, Doritos Spicy Nachos, and Cheetos Flaming Hot — probably my favorite is the one with Limón. So I just thought it’d be fun to create this iconic box. I filled it with my favorite snacks and some personal stuff to help you heat up the summer.”

Mario López surprises fans with curated 90’s inspired snack box

As Mario says, his “ICONIC Box” will help you turn up the tunes and the heat. The 90’s inspired box includes Funyuns Flamin’ Hot Onion Flavored Rings, Doritos Spicy Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheese Flavored Snacks; Mario’s favorite hot sauce, Wireless headphones, and one year of a Spotify Premium subscription.

In addition to “Unbox the Icons” branded bucket hat, chip clips, pins, and a Fujifilm instant camera with refill cartridges.

López also tapped to his Latinidad to put the box together. “It’s very Latino because I am very Latino,” the actor assures. “I tried to make it personal and describe, in essence, who [I am]. We are also interested in hearing other people tell us about who they are.”

While some people prefer to eat their chips right off the bag, others like to add different twists to their snacks. Mario also has his unexpected pairings when eating his Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Limon. “I usually put hot sauce on everything, so when [Frito-Lay] started coming out with these spicy chips and Flamin’ Hot, it worked out well,” he told us. “I put a lot of lemon [juice] and hot sauce and shake it up, and they come out a little soggy and so spicy and good. So I do that. That is my weirdo pairing.”

Mario is also a proud dad of three, and everyone in his household loves eating snacks. To avoid overeating them, he has found the perfect balance so they can enjoy themselves. “Balance is the key word there. That’s incredibly important. I think you need to treat them, but you don’t want them to have too much of anything, right? It’s not good. So they’re pretty active kids. I don’t have too much of it around the house, but I’ll stuff their lunchbox. They love Cheetos and Doritos, and they deserve it. They work hard, and it’s something to look forward to a little snack. [They] don’t eat ten in a row but having one is not bad,” he says.