Shakira reveals she’s a fan of this royal-loved show

The Crawley sisters and Shakira! The Colombian singer met two of the stars of Downton Abbey, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, during her visit to the TODAY show on May 16.

Shakira took to her Twitter to share a snapshot of herself with the actresses who play Lady Mary (Michelle) and Lady Edith (Laura) in the series and films. “Look at who I ran into at the today show!! I’m such a fan of @DowntonAbbey We are color coordinated and all!” the Grammy winner wrote alongside the picture.

Look at who I ran into at the today show!! I’m such a fan of @DowntonAbbey We are color coordinated and all! pic.twitter.com/f4RYmFooPc — Shakira (@shakira) May 16, 2022

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons before ending in 2015. The beloved series has since spawned two films—2019’s Downton Abbey and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the set of the series back in 2015. “It was a surreal and exciting experience to be at work and be visited by a member of the royal family,” Laura Carmichael told PEOPLE at the time. “She has watched the show and loves it, and that’s really lovely.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince William has called Downton Abbey “one of Catherine’s and my favourite programmes.”

Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, is also said to be a fan. Downton Abbey star Lesley Nicol, who plays Mrs. Patmore, previously revealed to The Express (via HELLO!) that “Camilla loves Downton Abbey.” She added, “We have spoken and she genuinely loves the show.